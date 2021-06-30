Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Sell

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.32 on Monday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $877.52 million, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

