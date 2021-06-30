Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Hold

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 41,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,129. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Community has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

