Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of MCB stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

