Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Hold

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 146.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,313 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

