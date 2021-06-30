Zacks Investment Research Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.