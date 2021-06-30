Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

