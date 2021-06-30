Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.