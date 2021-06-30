Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

