Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.50

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 418352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Frank Braeken sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

