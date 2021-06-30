Zcoin (XZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

