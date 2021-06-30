Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $930.57 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $930.57 million and approximately $92.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00210008 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.75 or 0.00733040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,724,706,955 coins and its circulating supply is 11,433,239,802 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.