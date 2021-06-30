Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.04.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 778.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

