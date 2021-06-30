Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Zuora worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

