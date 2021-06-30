Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 4.5%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 26,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,192,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,235 shares of company stock worth $1,346,510. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter worth $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

