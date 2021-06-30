Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,864. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.53. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

