Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 417.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

