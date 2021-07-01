-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of SDC opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

