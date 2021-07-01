-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $38,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 39,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,443. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.