-$0.14 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,758. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

