$0.14 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,901. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $30.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

