$0.17 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $102.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05. ACM Research has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

