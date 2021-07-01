$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

