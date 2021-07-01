$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,456 shares of company stock worth $13,527,027. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.91. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

