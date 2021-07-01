-$0.43 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,951.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in I-Mab by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $83.94. 8,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

