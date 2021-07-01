$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $100.15 on Monday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

