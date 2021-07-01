-$0.49 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.43). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

