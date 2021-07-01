$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

