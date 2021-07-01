$0.98 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.07. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 206.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.