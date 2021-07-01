$0.98 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.93. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $103.09. 106,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,883. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.40.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

