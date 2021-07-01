$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.45 on Friday, reaching 27.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,544. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

