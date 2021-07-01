$10.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post $10.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.30 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.29. 1,467,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,933. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $156.10 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

