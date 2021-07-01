10,196 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

