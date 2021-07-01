$103.87 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post sales of $103.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.74 million to $109.91 million. BRP Group posted sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $515.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BRP Group has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

