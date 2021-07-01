$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to post sales of $105.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.90 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 849,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,299. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $689.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

