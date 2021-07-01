$107.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $107.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.04 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $442.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

