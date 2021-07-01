10,790 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Bought by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned about 0.18% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of LQDH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,571. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86.

