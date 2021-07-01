1,110 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.