12,210 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.