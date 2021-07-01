136,900 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESGC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

