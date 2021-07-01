$15.85 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $65.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $65.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.50 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

