15,032 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,482,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,787. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

