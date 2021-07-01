$151.52 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $151.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $155.60 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $566.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

