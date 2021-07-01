1,550 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

