1,705 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,062 shares of company stock valued at $19,395,045 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

WM opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

