17,465 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.