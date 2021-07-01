1,751 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,787,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.82. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

