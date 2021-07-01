$177.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post $177.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.83 million and the lowest is $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.88 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

