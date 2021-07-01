$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $18.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $23.80 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $87.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

ZGNX stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

