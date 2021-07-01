$185.12 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $185.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.48 million to $187.48 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $762.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $778.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $835.25 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $903.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $70,568,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $66,745,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $49,503,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. 744,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.56, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

