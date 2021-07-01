1,867 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower stock opened at $270.14 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.63.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

